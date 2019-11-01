Overcapacity dents results at U.S. Xpress

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) tops revenue estimates during a quarter which its says was marked by industry-wide overcapacity of tractors in relation to freight demand.

"This overcapacity continued to pressure our revenue per mile as well as our ability to optimize equipment utilization, particularly in the non-contracted spot portions of our Over-the-Road Truckload operations. We believe the pricing environment was further impacted by unprecedented and unsustainable rate competition from digital freight brokers," notes USX management.

The company's revenue fell 7% to $428.5M and its operating ratio rose to 99.2% from 95.0% a year ago. Average revenue per tractor per week fell to $3,703 from $3,885 a year ago.

