Guggenheim likes Sarepta in premarket analyst action

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) initiated with Overweight rating at Piper Jaffray.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) initiated with Market Perform rating at Oppenheimer.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) initiated with Buy rating and $183 (120% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 2% premarket.

Takeda ADRs (NYSE:TAK) initiated with Market Perform rating and $19.50 (9% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) initiated with Buy rating and $43 (70% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) resumed with Buy rating and $35 (12% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) upgraded to Outperform with a $160 (24% upside) price target at Baird.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) upgraded to Market Perform with a $490 (24% upside) price target at JMP Securities.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James. Shares up 4% premarket.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) downgraded to Neutral with a $101 (6% downside risk) price target at Baird.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $45 (7% downside risk) price target at Barclays.