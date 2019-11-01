Colgate-Palmolive -3% after margin miss

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports organic sales rose 4.50% in Q3 to edge past the consensus estimate of +4.39%. Global unit volume was up 3.0% during the quarter.

Gross profit margin fell 20 bps to 59.0% as higher raw and packaging material costs, which included foreign exchange transaction costs, were partially offset by cost savings from the company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and higher pricing. SG&A expenses came in at 35.7% of sales vs. 35.4% a year ago. The gross margin mark missed the consensus estimate of 59.8%.

CEO update: "We are very focused on sustaining this growth momentum by continuing to innovate in our core businesses, pursue adjacent categories and expand into new markets and channels. We also continue to invest behind our brands, with our advertising investment increasing in absolute dollars and as a percent to sales versus third quarter 2018."

Looking ahead, Colgate-Palmolive sees organic sales growth of 3% to 4% for the full year vs. prior guidance for a range of 2% to 4%. A low single-digit decline in EPS is anticipated.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are down 3.13% in premarket action.

