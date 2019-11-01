Turning Point Brands plans around vaping disruption

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) says it will explore strategic alternatives for a third-party vaping distribution business.

"Vaping headlines dramatically disrupted our third-party vaping distribution business starting in mid-August. While third-party vaping saw a step function down in the quarter, we produced strong quarterly performance in the Smokeless and Smoking segments. We have proactively taken steps to address weakness in the third-party vaping distribution business," notes CEO Larry Wexler.

TPB believes the expected future returns from third-party vaping distribution may no longer justify the required investment of human and financial resources going forward.

Source: Press Release