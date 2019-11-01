AIG slides 2.7% after Q3 EPS trails lowest analyst estimate

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) falls 2.7% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS misses the lowest Street estimate.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 56 cents increases from 34 cents in the year-earlier quarter as a result of lower catastrophe losses vs. a year ago; average analyst estimate expected $1.00, with the lowest estimate being 78 cents.

Reaffirms delivering underwriting profitability for full-year 2019 and double-digit return on common equity by the end of 2021.

During the quarter, General Insurance had a combined ratio of 103.7 vs. 124.4 a year ago and an accident year combined ratio, as adjusted, of 95.9 vs. 99.4 in the year-ago quarter, driven by lower catastrophe losses, continued underwriting actions, reinsurance, and expense discipline.

Life and Retirement adjusted pretax income of $646M fell from $713M in the year-ago quarter, which included a charge for the annual actuarial assumption update in each quarter.

Annual actuarial assumption update charge of $173M rose from $103M a year ago.

Q3 net pretax catastrophe losses of $404M after-tax, or 45 cents per share, vs. $1.3B after-tax, or $1.45 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net favorable prior year loss reserve development, net of reinsurance, of $4M compares with a net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development, net of reinsurance, of $170M a year earlier.

Q3 adjusted core return on attributed common equity of 4.4% vs. -3.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted book value per common share of $57.60 at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $55.58 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: American International Group EPS of $0.56 (Nov. 1)