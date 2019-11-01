Alibaba +1.3% as Cloud helps drive beats

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) +1.3% beats Q2 estimates with 40% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was 37.10B yuan versus the 4.49B yuan consensus.

Mobile monthly active users totaled 785M, up 30M since last quarter and above the 752.4M estimate.

Annual active consumers on the China retail marketplaces reached 693M, up 19M from the last 12-month period.

Revenue breakdown (RMB): Core commerce, 101.2B; Cloud computing, 9.3B (+64% Y/Y); Digital media and entertainment, 7.3B; Innovation initiatives and other, 1.2B.

Earnings call starts at 7:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.