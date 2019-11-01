New Senior Investment to sell assisted-living/memory care portfolio

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) agrees to sell its entire assisted-living/memory care portfolio for $385M, a move that's expected to materially improve cash flow without a significant effect on adjusted FFO.

Sale price represents a 5.9% cap rate on Q3 2019 trailing 12-month cash net operating income of $136,000 per unit.

Plans to use proceeds from the sale and other related refinancing activities to reduce debt by ~$350M.

Sees recording a gain of ~$27M before selling costs.

Sees transaction closing in Q1 2020.

The sale will allow the company to focus on its core independent living properties, which generally benefit from higher operating margins, longer lengths of stay, lower regulatory risks, and less new supply than assisted-living/memory care properties.

Pro forma for the AL/MC portfolio sale, Q3 total adjusted same store cash NOI would have been up +0.7% Y/Y vs -0.7% it reported.