Procter & Gamble looks for new refillable products

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), which says it has invested millions in creating and testing refills for detergents over the years, is now looking to break into providing refills for mainstream beauty and body care products.
The company is balancing pressure from environmental groups with the reality that results for refillable products in the consumer good industry have been mixed so far, according to Reuters.
Shares of P&G are up 0.15% premarket to $124.70, not far from the 52-week high of $125.77.
