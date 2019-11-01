Booz Allen +5% on earnings beat, raised and narrowed FY2019 top and bottom-line outlook
Nov. 01, 2019
- Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) reports revenue growth of 12.7% (excluding billable expenses) in Q2.
- Adjusted operating margin rate improved 40 bps to 9.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA up 17% to $191.7M.
- Total backlog grew 7.2% to $22.9B.
- The company generated book-to-bill ratio of 2.68x for the quarter.
- FY2020 Guidance: Revenue: +9% to +11%; Adjusted EBITDA margin rate: In the low 10% range; Adjusted EPS: $3 to $3.1; Average diluted shares outstanding: 137M to 141M; Tax rate: 23% to 25%; Cash from operating activities: $450M to $500M.
- BAH +5.16% premarket.
