New Senior boosts 2019 FFO guidance

New Senor Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) boosts 2019 normalized FFO guidance to 56 cents-59 cents from its previous outlook of 52 cents to 57 cents.

Compares with consensus estimate of 54 cents.

Separately, New Senior announced an agreement to sell its assisted-living/memory care portfolio for $385M, a move that's expected to improve cash flow without a significant effect on adjusted FFO.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of 14 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 15 cents and improves from 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted same-store cash net operating income fell 0.7% Y/Y; pro forma for the assisted-living/memory care portfolio sale, adjusted same-store cash NOI increased 0.7% Y/Y.

Q3 total revenue of $115.6M misses the consensus of $116.1M and falls from $116.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: New Senior FFO beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 1)