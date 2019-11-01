Brazil's Samarco mine poised to restart, as BHP OKs $44M for filtration plant

BHP approves $44M to restart operations at the Samarco iron ore mine in Brazil, four years after the failure of a tailings dam caused worst environmental disaster in Brazil's history.

BHP says the money will be applied to the construction of a filtration plant over the next 12 months, after which the mine could restart.

Samarco has now obtained all environmental licenses required to progress towards operational restart, the company says.

The mine, whose ownership is split 50-50 between BHP and Vale (NYSE:VALE), is set to start in late 2020 with a capacity to produce 7M-8M mt/year of iron ore pellets.