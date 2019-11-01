Newell Brands +4% as turnaround takes hold

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shoots higher after the company slides past consensus marks with its Q3 report.

Core sales were down 2.5% during the quarter and normalized operating margin was down 50 bps to 12.7%.

Looking ahead, Newell expects Q4 revenue of $2.5B to $2.6B and EPS of $0.35 to $0.40. The company is ending its divestiture program.

CEO update: "Stronger than anticipated performance thus far in the year gives us the confidence to raise full year guidance for normalized earnings per share to $1.63 to $1.68 and full year operating cash flow to $700 to $850 million. We are taking decisive and strategic actions to stabilize the company’s performance in the near term and return to sustainable profitable growth over time."

Shares of Newell Brands are up 4.11% premarket to $19.75.

Previously: Newell Brands EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)