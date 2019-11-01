Ruth's Hospitality beat Q3 estimates and revised FY2019 guidance

Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) reports company-owned comparable restaurant sales rose 0.6% in Q3.

Traffic declined 1.7% and average check up 2.3%

Total restaurant sales increased 4% to $97.2M.

Franchise income down 2.5% to $3.9M.

Average unit weekly sales grew 0.5% to $93.4K.

Food and beverage costs as a percentage of restaurant sales up 140 bps to 29.6%, primarily driven by a 19% increase in total beef costs.

Operating margin rate +50 bps to 5.4%.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased ~664K shares for $13.5M, at an average price of $20.26 per share.

FY2019 Guidance: Food and beverage costs: 28.5% to 29% of restaurant sales; Restaurant operating expenses: 48.5% to 49% of restaurant sales; Marketing and advertising costs: 3.3% to 3.5% of total revenues; G&A expenses: $34.5M to $35.5M; Effective tax rate: 17% to 19%; Capital expenditure: $54M to $56M; Diluted shares outstanding: 29.4M to 29.6M.

Previously: Ruth's Hospitality EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)