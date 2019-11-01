More on MasTec's Q3 results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 2% Y/Y to $2.02B, net income growth of 8% Y/Y to $130.1M; and Adj. net income was $132.8M (+26% Y/Y).

Segment revenues: Communications $679.5M (+2.7% Y/Y); Oil and Gas $972.5M (-6.1% Y/Y); Electrical Transmission $103M (+3.9% Y/Y); and Power Generation and Industrial $261.7M (+45.7% Y/Y).

Q3 Adj. EBITDA was $252.1M (+11.4% Y/Y), and margin was 12.5% up by 106 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $441.39M, compared to $26.77M a year ago.

Backlog as of September 30, 2019 was $7.5B, a decline of ~$300M compared to 3Q18.

4Q19 Guidance: Revenue ~$1.7B; GAAP net income ~$92M or $1.21 per share; non-GAAP EPS ~$1.25; and Adj. EBITDA ~$209M.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue ~$7.2B (prior $7.7B); GAAP net income ~$385M or $5.05 per share (prior $4.93); non-GAAP EPS ~$5.16 (prior $5.04); and Adj. EBITDA ~$842M or 11.7% of revenue (prior $836M or 10.9%).

Previously: MasTec EPS beats by $0.11, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)