W.P. Carey trims top end of 2019 guidance

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) lowers the top end of its 2019 adjusted FFO guidance range to $5.01 from $5.05.

Lower end of the range stay at $4.95; vs. $4.97 S&P Capital IQ consensus.

Q3 adjusted FFO of $224.2M, or $1.30 per share, increases from $208.5M, or $1.22 per share, in Q2 and compares with $159.8M, or $1.48 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Real Estate segment adjusted FFO of $212.9M, or $1.23 per share, compares with $199.8M, or $1.17 per share, in Q2 and $121.2M, or $1.12, in Q3 2018.

During Q3, W.P. Carey completed investments totaling $61.7M, consisting of three acquisitions and disposed of four properties for gross proceeds of $14.1M.

Q3 revenue of $302.8M increased from $291.5M in Q2 and $179.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 operating expenses increased to $198.4M from $179.2M in Q2 and $110.9M in Q3 2018.

