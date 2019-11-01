AbbVie lifts guidance and dividend; shares gain 1%

AbbVie (ABBV) Q3 results: Revenues: $8,479M (+3.0%); Immunology: $5,041M (-1.6%); Hematologic Oncology: $1,478M (+38.3%); HCV: $698M (-19%).

Net Income: $1,884M (-31.4%); EPS: $1.26 (-30.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,468M (+6.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.33 (+8.9%).

Key product sales: Humira: $4,936M (-3.7%); Imbruvica: $1,257M (+29.3%); Mavyret: $695M (-17.1%); Venclexta: $221M; Skyrizi: $91M.

2019 guidance: EPS: $5.08 - 5.10 from $5.69 - 5.79; non-GAAP EPS: $8.90 - 8.92 from $8.82 - 8.92. The midpoint ($8.91) is roughly inline with Street estimates.

The Allergan (NYSE:AGN) purchase is seen closing in early 2020.

The company hikes its quarterly dividend by about 10% to $1.18 per share.

The stock's higher by 1% in premarket action.

