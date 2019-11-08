Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of November 10 - 16 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (11/10): FDA action date for Ocular Therapeutix's (NASDAQ:OCUL) Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) for ocular inflammation following eye surgery. Decision may be announced on Friday, November 8.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): Conference call at 9:00 am ET for analysts and investors to discuss data from the PIVOT-02 study on NKTR-214 + Opdivo in first-line metastatic melanoma.

TUESDAY (11/12): DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX): KOL event on DUR-928 for alcoholic hepatitis.

WEDNESDAY (11/13): FDA advisory committee meeting on Boehringer Ingelheim's empagliflozin for type 1 diabetes.

Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting, Tokyo (4 days). Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB): Omburtamab data.

THURSDAY (11/14): FDA advisory committee meeting on CV benefit claim for Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl).

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT): KOL event on health economics of norovirus disease.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE): KOL event on the use of CTP-692 for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia.

SATURDAY (11/16): American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, Philadelphia (3 days). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA): Phase 2 data on rilonacept in pericarditis. Resverlogix (OTCPK:RVXCF): Phase 3 BETonMACE data on CV benefits of apabetalone in type 2 diabetes. Amarin: Vascepa cost effectiveness analysis.

FDA action date for Agile Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AGRX) contraceptive patch Twirla (decision most likely to be announced on Friday).