Exxon edges higher after mixed Q3 results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +0.7% pre-market after Q3 earnings are cut nearly in half from the year-ago quarter but still exceed Wall Street expectations, while total revenues fell 15% Y/Y to $65B.

XOM says Q3 production rose 3% Y/Y to 3.9M boe/day, as liquids production increased 4% to 2.39M bbl/day driven by Permian Basin growth and natural gas volumes added 1% to 9.04B cf/day.

Q3 upstream earnings fell 49% Y/Y to $2.17B, hurt by lower prices and higher growth-related expenses.

Q3 downstream earnings slid 25% Y/Y to $1.23B due to lower fuels margins and increased downtime and maintenance.

Q3 earnings in the chemicals segment sank 66% to $241M, weighed by lower margins and higher expenses.

Q3 capex of $7.72B rose 17% Y/Y but fell 4% Q/Q.

CEO Darren Woods says the company has reached about a third of its goal of divesting $15B of non-core assets.

XOM says the value of its position in Guyana improved further during the quarter with an additional discovery -its fourth this year - and the company is making good progress on advantaged investments in Downstream and Chemical.