Booking Holdings -1.4% after BAML downgrades

Bank of Merrill Lynch lowers Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) to a Neutral rating from Buy as it points to some risks with the online travel stock, including the Asia business.

"We believe Booking has higher Asian exposure in 4Q vs 3Q," warns BAML analyst Justin Post.

Post and team have a mixed read on the impact of Airbnb coming to the public market in 2020. "Airbnb’s plan to list on public markets in ’20 may put a spotlight on BKNG’s traction in alternative accommodations. While the potential for a high Airbnb valuation may be a catalyst, we think investors may focus more on competitive dynamics, including Airbnb’s fast growth and efforts to increase its total addressable market (vacation rentals and hotels)," reads the assessment.

BAML's price objective of Booking of $2,160 is still about 5.4% above the current share price and higher than the average sell-side PT of $2,103.29.