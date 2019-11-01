HMS Holdings down 14% post Q3 mixed results

HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) reports Coordination of Benefits revenue fell 10.5% to $94.6M in Q3.

Analytical Services revenue grew 7.6% Y/Y to $52.2M.

Operating margin rate down 410 bps to 11.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA down 6.3% to $38.76M.

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized repurchase of up to $50M common stock, replacing program that expires in November 2019.

FY2019 Guidance: Total Revenue: $630M to $640M; Net income: $89M to $94M; Adjusted EBITDA: $182M to $187M; Depreciation and amortization: ~$43M; Net interest expense: ~$8M; Capital expenditures: ~$30M.

HMSY -14.35% premarket.

