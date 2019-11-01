Tariff impact at Wayfair sized up

Wayfair (NYSE:W) execs noted on the retailer's conference call (transcript) that tariffs are injecting greater-than-expected volatility into its marketplace with about 90% of suppliers who are subject to China tariffs raising wholesale prices.

While Wayfair notes that it demonstrated in Q3 that it could "effectively manage" the tariff disruption, Bank of America Merrill Lynch says it's a competitive disadvantage as it reiterates a Neutral rating on the company.

BAML's read on Wayfair: "We are cutting rev. and EBITDA estimates through 2021 as tariffs impact growth and margins. That said, customer growth remains healthy & indicate headwinds may subside when tariff pressure abates. We decrease our PO to $100 based on 0.8x ‘20 sales and think stock will trade near the low of 2-yr P/S valuation range given growth & margin uncertainty."