Qorvo raised on beats, 'multitude of tailwinds'

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and raises the target from $90 to $95 after yesterday's strong earnings report.

Analyst Karl Ackerman: "We and some investors expected a beat and opportunity for a raise, but nobody expected QRVO to be annualizing ~$7 EPS off this call."

The firm also sees a "multitude of tailwinds" that will drive profitability and FCF through 2021.

More raises: Benchmark, $90 to $100; Morgan Stanley, $71 to $77; Susquehanna, $70 to $85.