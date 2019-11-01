Cheniere Energy posts Q3 net loss but adjusted EBITDA jumps 22%

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) -1.2% pre-market after swinging to a surprise Q3 loss marked by higher operating expenses, but revenues rose 19% Y/Y to $2.17B.

To explain the loss, LNG cites several factors, among them: increased total operating costs and expenses primarily due to additional Trains in operation and certain maintenance and related activities at the SPL Project; net losses from changes in fair value of commodity and forex derivatives; increased interest expense; increased net derivative loss related to interest rate derivatives; increased other expense primarily related to an impairment of our equity method investment in Midship Holdings; and decreased margins per MMBtu of liquefied natural gas recognized in income primarily due to decreased pricing on LNG.

But Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 22% Y/Y to $694M from $596M in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to additional volumes of LNG recognized in income primarily due to additional Trains in operation, partially offset by decreased margin per MMBtu of LNG recognized in income.

Cheniere expects FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $2.9B-$3.2B and forecasts FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA to rise by ~30% to $3.8B-$4.1B and distributable cash flow to increase by at least 60% to $1B-$1.3B.