GM strike cuts into sales at American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is on watch after falling short with Q3 revenue and lowering guidance.

The company says Q3 revenue was unfavorably impacted by the GM work stoppage by approximately $57M and has reset full-year guidance due to the prolonged strike.

The auto supplier now sees full-year revenue of ~$6.6B vs. $6.9B to $7.0B prior view and $6.79B consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $950M to $975M is anticipated vs. $1.05B to $1.10B vs. $1.03B consensus.

Shares of AXL were down 5.32% yesterday into the earnings report.

