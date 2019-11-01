TC Energy's Q3 earnings slip but top estimates

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) flat pre-market after Q3 earnings fell 20% from the year-ago quarter but beat expectations, while revenues fell marginally to C$3.13B.

Q3 EBITDA increased by $288M Y/Y to $3.2B; distributable cash flow totals $1.7B, or $1.78/share.

TC says EBITDA rose due to higher contributions from Liquids Pipelines, due to higher volumes on the Keystone system and increased earnings from liquids marketing activities; from U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, due to increased earnings from Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf growth projects placed in service; from Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, due to the Canadian Mainline recovery of increased depreciation and higher incentive earnings; and from Power and Storage primarily due to increased Bruce Power results from a higher realized power price and higher output.

Separately, TC also says it will invest C$1.2B to expand its pipeline network in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to connect to the GTN XPress Project announced by its TC PipeLines limited partnership.