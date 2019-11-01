TC Energy's Q3 earnings slip but top estimates

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) flat pre-market after Q3 earnings fell 20% from the year-ago quarter but beat expectations, while revenues fell marginally to C$3.13B.
Q3 EBITDA increased by $288M Y/Y to $3.2B; distributable cash flow totals $1.7B, or $1.78/share.
TC says EBITDA rose due to higher contributions from Liquids Pipelines, due to higher volumes on the Keystone system and increased earnings from liquids marketing activities; from U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, due to increased earnings from Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf growth projects placed in service; from Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, due to the Canadian Mainline recovery of increased depreciation and higher incentive earnings; and from Power and Storage primarily due to increased Bruce Power results from a higher realized power price and higher output.
Separately, TC also says it will invest C$1.2B to expand its pipeline network in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to connect to the GTN XPress Project announced by its TC PipeLines limited partnership.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on TRP