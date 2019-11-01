October jobs growth ex-GM strike would have been 187K

Backing out the GM strike, it appears that the economy would have generated almost 187K jobs last month, in line with three-month average of 176K, writes RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas.

Of note, jobs added in August were revised up by 51K (to +219K) and those added in September were revised up by 44K (to 180K).

"VERY robust job quantity; less so, job quality," comments Jared Bernstein, senior fellow at Center on Budget, pointing to a lack of wage pressure.

In October, average hourly earnings for employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 6 cents to $28.18, up 3.0% from a year ago.

Job growth averaged 167K per month YTD vs. average monthly gain of 223K in 2018.

"Takeaway: jobs growth is slowing but not stalling," observes Patrick Chovanec, managing director and chief strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management.

