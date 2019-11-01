Magellan Health Q3 revenue down 1%; non-GAAP EPS down 15%

Magellan Health Services (MGLN) Q3 results: Revenues: $1,828.9M (-1.3%); Managed care and other: $1,303.9M (+5.5%); PBM: $525M (-15.0%).

Net Income: $21.3M (-21.4%); EPS: $0.86 (-21.1%); non-GAAP Net Income: $30.2M (-16.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.23 (-15.2%); CF Ops: $144.4M.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $7B - 7.2B (unch); net income: $47M - 65M from $52M - 79M; EPS: $1.92 - 2.65 from $2.14 - 3.25; non-GAAP net income: $82M - 98M from $90M - 114M; non-GAAP EPS: $3.35 - 4.00 from $3.70 - 4.69.

