More on MRC Global's Q3 results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) reported Q3 sales decline of 12% Y/Y to $942M, reflecting sales decreased across all segments and end-markets.

Company says revenue in Q3 was lower due to progressively weaker market conditions and unusually low customer spending patterns.

Sales by Geography: U.S. $763M (-11.2% Y/Y); Canada $57M (-26.9% Y/Y); and International $122M (-8.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 241 bps to 18.5%; and operating margin improved by 94 bps to 3.9%.

Adj. EBITDA was $62M, and margin was 6.6% down by 90 bps .

Company reported Cash flow from operations of $126M.

During the quarter Company purchased $13M of its common stock at an average price of $13.59 per share.

