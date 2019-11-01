Macau gaming revenue drops in October

Macau gross gaming revenue fell 3.2% Y/Y in October to 26.4B patacas ($3.27B), according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The GGR tally for the month was better than the -4.0% consensus estimate. VIP traffic was soft during the month once again.

October GGR as up 19% from September's level due to the Golden Week holiday period falling in the month.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

