Google acquires Fitbit for $7.35/share

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) will be acquired by Google (GOOG,GOOGL) in a deal that values FIT at a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.1B.

The transaction is expected to close in 2020, subject to stockholder and regulatory approvals.

FIT shares were halted ahead of the announcement.

The $7.35 per share price is just shy of a 20% premium to last night's close, and about double the price FIT was trading at prior to the rumors of a buyout.

The acquisition lets Google join smartphone competitor Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the wearables space. The Wearables, Home, and Accessories segment accounted for $6.5B of Apple's Q4 revenue, beating consensus estimates.

