CBL jumps 9.7% after settling with Exeter Capital

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) surges 9.7% in premarket trading after settling with activist investor Exeter Capital Investors by adding its president, Michael Ashner, to the board as well as Carolyn Tiffany.

Exeter owns 5.97% of CBL's common stock.

Also as part of the agreement, CBL's board forms a new capital allocation committee as an advisory committee to review financial strategies, capital allocation plans, and other matters related to its capital structure. The committee is made up of CBL CEO Stephen Lebovitz, independent director Richard Lieb, and Ashner.

Meanwhile, Exeter agrees to certain standstill and voting commitments through the 2020 annual meeting or for as long as Ashner remains on the board.

Tiffany was a member of Winthrop Realty Trust's board of trustees from 2009 until her retirement in June 2017 and currently serves as a trustee to its successor, Winthrop Realty Liquidating Trust.