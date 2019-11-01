Chevron edges lower after weaker than forecast Q3 results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -0.6% pre-market after Q3 earnings and revenues fail to meet Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower oil and gas prices despite an overall increase in production.

Q3 total production rose 2.6% Y/Y to 3.03M boe/day, as liquids production increased 2.4% to 1.83M bbl/day and natural gas output gained 2,9% to 7.2B cf/day; Permian Basin production jumped 35% Y/Y to 455K boe/day.

CVX says Q3 earnings from U.S. upstream operations fell 12% Y/Y to $727M, primarily due to lower crude oil and natural gas realizations, the absence of year-ago asset sale gains and higher operating expenses.

CVX's average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids fell 24% to $47/bbl from $62/bbl, and the average sales price of natural gas fell 46% to $0.95/Mcf from $1.80/Mcf.

Q3 earnings from international upstream operations fell 22% Y/Y to $1.98B, mostly due to lower crude oil and natural gas realizations, and lower crude oil volumes.

Q3 earnings from U.S. downstream operations fell 48% to $389M, due to higher operating expenses from turnaround and maintenance costs, and lower margins on refined product sales.

Q3 earnings from international downstream operations fell 29% to $439M, largely due to the absence of 2018 gains from the southern Africa asset sale.