Price tag for Warren's universal healthcare: $20.5T

Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has finally released the projected cost of her plan for universal healthcare, called "Medicare for All," a whopping $20.5T over 10 years.

She says funding will come from tax increases on businesses and billionaires, sparing the middle class from any tax hikes. She also wants to cut $800B in military spending.

Fellow candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is also endorsing Medicare for All while other Democratic hopefuls are espousing less-ambitious plans based on the continuation of Obamacare.

Selected tickers: THW, BME, GRX, IXJ, XLV, KMED, VHT, IBB, IHI, IYH, FHLC

Update: Healthcare stocks are firmly in the green in early trade, signaling that Ms. Warren's plan is a non-starter.