Markets snooze through strong jobs report

Today's nonfarm payroll report for October is making Jay Powell and team look smart. The central planners on Wednesday delivered on a rate cut, but signaled a pause in any further easing.

While yesterday's troubling Chicago PMI called into question that thinking, this morning's more important jobs numbers suggest the economy continues to cruise along.

The headline 128K job gain topped estimates for 89K, and unemployment held steady at 3.6%. Joe Brusuelas figures about 187K jobs would have been added if not for the GM strike. Not only that, but there were strong upward revisions to August's and September's prints.

Coming in just more than 30 minutes is the national ISM survey for October.

For now, the 10-year Treasury yield is up one basis point at 1.71%. TLT -0.3% , TBT +0.6% .

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is down a hair, and S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures are holding onto a 0.4% gain .

