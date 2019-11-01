Olin down ~2% post Q3 earnings miss

Olin (NYSE:OLN) down 1.85% in pre-market as Q3 earnings came in below expectations; the company said that the Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls and the Epoxy businesses experienced weakness, which negatively impacted volumes & pricing and is expected to continue in Q4 as well.

Net income fell 77% Y/Y to $44.2M, with adjusted EBITDA of $292.9M, declined ~27%; sales decreased 16% to $1,576.6M.

Olin forecasts 2019 net income of $30M - $59M, with adjusted EBITDA of $930M - $980M.

