Square closes on sale of Caviar to DoorDash

Square (NYSE:SQ) completes the sale of Caviar to DoorDash (DOORD) on Oct. 31, 2019 for $410M in a mix of cash and DoorDash stock.

As a result, Caviar will be included in Square's financial results through October 2019, but will no longer be included following the completion of the sale.

At the time of Square's Q2 shareholder letter, it expected Caviar to contribute $190M in adjusted revenue for 2019, with $32M expected for November and December, and adjusted EBITDA loss of $9M for the full year with $1M of that loss expected in the last two months of the year.

