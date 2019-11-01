Tusa underwhelmed by GE's Q3 beat, maintains $5 price target

Longtime GE (GE +1.4% ) bear Stephen Tusa at J.P. Morgan is still not convinced that the bad news is over for the stock, keeping an Underweight rating with a $5 price target.

"At a simplified headline level, there was no smoking gun, though the underlying details show a situation that is far from low risk," Tusa says, noting that even at the high end of GE's new free cash flow range, or a base of $0.23/share, its free cash flow yield is 2%, which suggests that "stability is already more than discounted."

GE shares jumped 12% on the day of its Q3 earnings report and has maintained those gains.