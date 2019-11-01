Fortinet targets raised after 'meaningful upside"

BMO (Market Perform) raises its Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) target by $4 to $104 after earnings results that were "solid across the board." The firm notes that while billings growth decelerated, the growth rate was still impressive especially at the current valuation.

Mizuho (Neutral) lifts FTNT from $86 to $92 on the "meaningful upside" to key metrics, but notes that comps will get more challenging over the next year and wonders if execution will remain smooth.

Cowen (Market Perform) raises by $3 to $88, encouraged "by the building momentum across FTNT's portfolio.