Lower refining margins hit Imperial Oil Q3 earnings

Imperial Oil (IMO +3% ) reported a 43% fall in Q3 profit to C$424M, as higher Canadian crude prices impacted refining margins, as well as expenses rose.

The company said refinery throughput averaged 363,000 bbls/day, compared with 388,000 bpd last year

Earnings from downstream unit fell nearly 56% to C$221M, as volumes were affected by the planned Nanticoke refinery turnaround, as well as lower margins.

Imperial said crude-by-rail shipments averaged 52,000 bpd in the quarter, compared to 64,000 bpd in the previous quarter.

Cash flow generated from operating activities was $1,376M, up from $1,207M last year quarter

