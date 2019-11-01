Neovasc to file U.S. application for Reducer this quarter

After meeting with the FDA and "weighing all available options" Neovasc (NVCN) has decided to file a U.S. application for Neovasc Reducer by year-end.

It believes that data from the COSIRA trial, REDUCER-I European Post-Market study and multiple independent studies published in peer-reviewed journals should be sufficient to support a PMA application. It also intends to request an advisory committee meeting.

Reducer is a stent-like device used to treat refractory angina (chest pain caused by inadequate blood flow to the heart).