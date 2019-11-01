CareDx slides 11.9% post Q3 results

CareDx (CDNA -11.9% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 59.6% Y/Y to $33.8M.

Testing services revenue was $28.3M (+6.5% Y/Y); Product revenue was $4.2M (flat Y/Y) & Digital and other revenue was $1.4M (+1114% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 769 bps to 66% and Adj. EBITDA margin increased 141 bps to 2.3%.

Cash and equivalents were $40.9M as of Sept. 30, 2019.

Provided 8,524 AlloSure Kidney patient results for 6,597 transplant patients.

Also, provided 4,726 AlloMap Heart patient results, increasing 16% Y/Y.

2019 Outlook: Revenue of $124-125M.

