Arbor Realty Trust Q3 agency loan sales rise 61%

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR +0.4% ) Q3 FFO per share of 35 cents matches the consensus estimate and compares with 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $32.4M increased from $28.0M in the year-ago quarter.

During Q3, the Agency business generated revenue of $67.0M vs. $52.7M in Q2; gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $21.3M in Q3, or a margin of 1.43% on loan sales, vs. $14.2M and 1.54$ in Q2.

Income from mortgage servicing rights was $29.9M, or 2.02% of loan commitments, vs. $18.7M and 1.44% in Q2.

Q3 Agency total loan sales of $1.49B rose from $923.0M in Q2 and total loan commitments of $1.48B increased from $1.30B.

Structured business originated 32 loans totaling $541.5M ($478.3M funded at Sept. 30, 2019) and consisted primarily of 29 bridge loans totaling $533.7M; payoffs and pay downs on 43 loans totaling $456.8M.

