S&P 500 hits new high after strong jobs report

Stocks sprint out of the gate, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hitting fresh new record highs, following the better than expected employment report for October; Dow +0.5% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.6% .

Expectations were subdued given the 40-day strike at GM, but the U.S. economy added 128K jobs in October, which not only easily surpassed estimates but also followed a big upwards revision for September to 180K from 136K.

European bourses also trade broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.8% , France's CAC +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +1% .

In the U.S., corporate earnings season continues with Exxon Mobil ( +1.7% ) beating expectations and U.S. Steel ( +12.9% ) posting a smaller than forecast quarterly loss.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors are in the green, led by the cyclical industrials ( +0.9% ), financials ( +0.8% ) and materials ( +0.8% ) sectors.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, lifting the two-year yield 2 bps higher to 1.54% and the 10-year up by a basis point to 1.70%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.32.

U.S. WTI crude oil +1.7% to $55.10/bbl.

Still ahead: ISM Manufacturing Index