S&P 500 hits new high after strong jobs report

Stocks sprint out of the gate, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hitting fresh new record highs, following the better than expected employment report for October; Dow +0.5%, S&P and Nasdaq both +0.6%.
Expectations were subdued given the 40-day strike at GM, but the U.S. economy added 128K jobs in October, which not only easily surpassed estimates but also followed a big upwards revision for September to 180K from 136K.
European bourses also trade broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.8%, France's CAC +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +1%.
In the U.S., corporate earnings season continues with Exxon Mobil (+1.7%) beating expectations and U.S. Steel (+12.9%) posting a smaller than forecast quarterly loss.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors are in the green, led by the cyclical industrials (+0.9%), financials (+0.8%) and materials (+0.8%) sectors.
U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, lifting the two-year yield 2 bps higher to 1.54% and the 10-year up by a basis point to 1.70%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.32.
U.S. WTI crude oil +1.7% to $55.10/bbl.
