Wells Fargo, JPMorgan back off CyrusOne

Wells Fargo has cut its price target on CyrusOne (CONE -0.7%), and JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Neutral.
Wells maintained its Outperform rating but trimmed its target to $78 from a previous $85. The new target cuts implied upside to 10%.
Meanwhile JPMorgan has dropped its Overweight stance to go Neutral, and set its target to $77, still an above-average target on the Street.
CyrusOne closed down 4.4% yesterday after it commented on its earnings call that it wasn't pursuing a sale, following weeks of media reports that it was exploring such a sale.
