Wells Fargo, JPMorgan back off CyrusOne

Wells Fargo has cut its price target on CyrusOne (CONE -0.7% ), and JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Neutral.

Wells maintained its Outperform rating but trimmed its target to $78 from a previous $85. The new target cuts implied upside to 10%.

Meanwhile JPMorgan has dropped its Overweight stance to go Neutral, and set its target to $77, still an above-average target on the Street.