Pembina shares little changed following steady Q3 results

Pembina Pipeline (PBA +0.4% ) edges higher after Q3 earnings top expectations even while revenues fell 17% Y/Y to C$1.7B.

Q3 total production volumes of 3.43M boe/day came in flat compared with the same period in the prior year; adjusted EBITDA also was flat at C$736M.

Q3 capex totaled C$421M vs. C$291M in the year-earlier quarter; YTD capex is C$1.21B vs. C$870M a year ago.

PBA raises the lower end of its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range to C$2.95B-C$3.05B from C$2.85B-C$3.05B previously, and expects 2019 current income tax expense of $250M-$270M, with the increase over prior guidance related to higher taxable income in the current year and adjustments to prior period tax deductions.