Some investors lose patience with Buffett's non-use of cash

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +0.7% ) (BRK.A +0.6% ) Q3 earnings, due to be released on Saturday, may give more clues as to how Warren Buffett's behemoth investment vehicle is using its massive $122B pile of cash.

Valuations for prospective acquisitions have been "sky high" and the company's repurchase of its own stock hasn't been particularly impressive, so some investors have become impatient that Berkshire's cash holdings haven't been put to work.

YTD, Berkshire's B shares rose 4.4% lagging the 21% gain in the S&P 500, its worst annual performance since 2009.

Thus, investor David Rolfe's Wedgewood Partners sold its stake in Berkshire; Bill Ackman, though, increased his bet on the company.

Rolfe exited, reasoning that "the bullish thesis that this massive amount of cash is going to come to bear incredible fruit -- hasn't."

Ackman, though, figures that Berkshire's underlying businesses will boost earnings even if its funds aren't deployed.

Investors will be looking at a number of things in Berkshire's Q3 results -- the amount of stock it buys back, how Kraft Heinz fares, if more aggressive litigation environment affects its insurance operations, and whether trade tensions are hurting its BNSF unit.