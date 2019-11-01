Fed's Clarida signals rates are likely to hold steady

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is "very happy" with the central bank's current monetary policy stance, he says in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

That appears to reinforce Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement on Wednesday that current policy is "likely to remain appropriate."

Repeats that U.S. economy and monetary policy are in "a good place," one of the Fed's most-used talking points recently.

Calls the October employment print "a very solid labor market report."

Sees U.S. economy "operating in the range of trend growth" and the Fed expects that to continue, but adds that the economy is "not late cycle."