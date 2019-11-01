Cameco climbing despite Q3 loss

Cameco (CCJ +2.4% ) pushes higher despite swinging to a surprise Q3 loss and revenue slumped 38% from the year-ago period to C$303M.

The company says the slight loss was expected, driven by normal quarterly variations in contract deliveries and in accordance with its 2019 outlook.

CCJ slightly raised its revenue outlook for the full year, by C$40M to C$1.77B-C$1.92B.

Q3 uranium production volume fell 7% Y/Y to 1.4M lbs. while uranium sales volume fell 42% to 6.1M lbs., with the average realized price rising 4% Y/Y to C$40.91/lb.

CCJ says it had $864M in cash on its balance sheet as of Sept. 30, and retired $500M of debt during the quarter.