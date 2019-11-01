Arista -25.7% as analysts rush to downgrades

A rack of Street downgrades has rolled in for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), down a punishing 25.7% after its Q3 earnings beat contained warnings of a "sudden softening" for Q4 from a specific "cloud titan" customer.

Comments on the company's earnings call seemed to confirm that titan is Facebook and not Microsoft, after differentiating the new impact from the order pause Arista experienced in Q2.

Facebook has joined Microsoft among the titans each making up more than 10% of Arista's revenue.

On Wall Street, bulls crowded each other in heading to the sidelines. KeyBanc, Needham, Oppenheimer and Stifel all downgraded to Neutral-equivalent ratings.

JPMorgan cut its rating to Underweight, and its $180 price target implies a further 1% downside from a current $181.71.

And Citi slashed its price target from a previously healthy $315 to $225, which (after today's slide) implies 23.8% upside.