Collectors Universe down 2.2% despite positive margins

Collectors Universe (CLCT -2.2% ) reports Q1 revenue increase of 15.4% Y/Y to $20.2M.

The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to an increase of ~$2M or 33% in cards / autographs revenues and $0.9M or 9% in our coin revenues.

The improved operating income reflected a higher gross profit margin by 104 bps to 59.9%.

Operating margin increased 677 bps to 22.8%.

S&M expenses margin decreased 300 bps to 13%.

G&A expenses margin decreased 260 bps to 24.0%.

At September 30, 2019, cash and equivalents was ~$21.3M.

The company announced cash dividend of $0.175/share payable on Nov. 29, 2019.

Previously: Collectors Universe reports Q1 results (Oct. 31 2019)