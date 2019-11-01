Collectors Universe down 2.2% despite positive margins

Collectors Universe (CLCT -2.2%) reports Q1 revenue increase of 15.4% Y/Y to $20.2M.
The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to an increase of ~$2M or 33% in cards / autographs revenues and $0.9M or 9% in our coin revenues.
The improved operating income reflected a higher gross profit margin by 104 bps to 59.9%.
Operating margin increased 677 bps to 22.8%.
S&M expenses margin decreased 300 bps to 13%.
G&A expenses margin decreased 260 bps to 24.0%.
At September 30, 2019, cash and equivalents was ~$21.3M.
The company announced cash dividend of $0.175/share payable on Nov. 29, 2019.
Previously: Collectors Universe reports Q1 results (Oct. 31 2019)
Now read: CareDx slides 11.9% post Q3 results »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on CLCT